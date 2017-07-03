Laurel's Fourth of July Celebration

It's no surprise Laurel will be putting on one of the best firework shows for the Fourth of July!



Laurel Assistant Fire Chief Kent Kulesa is the chairman for the Laurel Fourth of July celebration and he said forty to fifty thousand people come from all over the area to watch the show. He said it costs sixty thousand dollars each year and all of the money comes from community donations. He also says the fire department has been putting on this show for over fifty years now.



Kulesa said the show always starts at dusk and will run for about fifty minutes. He said there will be food trucks and concession stands before they light up the sky.



"If you guys have fireworks, please don't bring them to the park," Kulesa said. "Shoot them off at home and just keep everybody in the park safe. We have people that come here from Germany just to watch our fireworks show for the past five years in a row."



Kulesa said if you want to avoid parking and traffic, come earlier in the day. He also said bring your umbrella and picnic supplies and make a day of it.