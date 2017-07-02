Your Health: Can breastfeeding cause cavities after a certain age?

New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth. The study, published in the journal "Pediatrics", looked at more than a thousand children in one Brazilian city.

At age five, all of them were examined for cavities by dentists. Researchers found that children who were breast-fed two years or longer had more than twice the risk of having severe cavities compared to kids breast-fed for less than a year.

Severe" is defined for this study as having at least six cavities.

Researchers suggest the uptick is due to the older children likely being breast-fed on demand, making it harder to clean their teeth.

Experts said it's vital that babies have their gums wiped down after breast-feeding, as breast milk contains sugar.

In addition, children should start going to the dentist as soon as their first tooth comes in.