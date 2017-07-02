Your Health: Can breastfeeding cause cavities after a certain age?

Sunday night was the first night of the rode in Red Lodge. Rodeo fans lined the stadium to witness one of the biggest and most well-known rodeos in Montana.
Sunday night was the first night of the rode in Red Lodge. Rodeo fans lined the stadium to witness one of the biggest and most well-known rodeos in Montana.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
The Red Lodge rodeo kicks off Sunday starting with a parade at noon.
The Red Lodge rodeo kicks off Sunday starting with a parade at noon.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
New research suggests that the longer a child is breast-fed, the bigger the risk of developing cavities in their teeth.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law.
President Donald Trump will call the leaders of Japan and China Sunday.
President Donald Trump will call the leaders of Japan and China Sunday.
Billings made history today with the official launch of the USS Billings.
Billings made history today with the official launch of the USS Billings.
President Trump says he is taking steps to make America the world leader in space again.
President Trump says he is taking steps to make America the world leader in space again.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.
According to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of teenage moms is declining.
According to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of teenage moms is declining.
Nike's working on a test program to sell some of its athletic gear on Amazon.
Nike's working on a test program to sell some of its athletic gear on Amazon.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
Two people are arrested after sending Montana Highway Patrol on an early morning pursuit.
Two people are arrested after sending Montana Highway Patrol on an early morning pursuit.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
No one is injured after a trailer home caught fire this evening.
No one is injured after a trailer home caught fire this evening.
The Red Lodge rodeo kicks off Sunday starting with a parade at noon.
The Red Lodge rodeo kicks off Sunday starting with a parade at noon.
Billings made history today with the official launch of the USS Billings.
Billings made history today with the official launch of the USS Billings.
Iraqi troops celebrated an expected victory over ISIS in Mosul Sunday, just blocks away from where fighting still rages.
Iraqi troops celebrated an expected victory over ISIS in Mosul Sunday, just blocks away from where fighting still rages.