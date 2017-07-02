Laptop ban lifted from Abu Dhabi

Airline passengers from Abu Dhabi to the US can bring their laptops into cabins again.

The department of homeland security says Sunday it lifted the airline laptop ban for passengers flying from Abu Dhabi to the United States.

Electronic devices larger than a cell phone were banned from cabins on US bound flights from ten international airports.

But officials now say there are additional security measures for passengers from Abu Dhabi.

The ban is still in place for flights from the other nine airports that are in Africa and the Middle East.

There was a concern that laptops and other devices could be used to smuggle explosives onto planes.