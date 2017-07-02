Rodeo Starts In Red Lodge

Sunday night was the first night of the rode in Red Lodge. Rodeo fans lined the stadium to witness one of the biggest and most well-known rodeos in Montana.

This is all part of Cowboy Christmas, but rodeo lovers may feel like it's Christmas to them as well.

Some fans who were there said they live in red lodge and this event is important to the whole community.

"It's a huge event that everybody comes to, people come from out of town who have never been to the rodeo," said Rodeo-goer Shandy Castellani. "It's just a big gathering."