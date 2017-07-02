Mustangs Solid Pitching Leads to Game Two Win over Great Falls

The Billings Mustangs (9-5) clinched the series victory over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-8) with a 4-2 win Sunday afternoon in front of 2,419 at Dehler Park.

Matt Blandino (2-0) was outstanding in the start, giving up just two runs on five hits while striking out four. After allowing two runs in the second, he would throw shutout baseball over his last four innings on the mound.

Billings led 1-0 early when Jeter Downs led off the game with a walk, stole second, and scored on an error by shortstop Max Dutto. The Voyagers infield has committed three errors in two games. Downs finished the game 1-for-2 with two walks, a run, and a stolen base.

Great Falls took their lone lead of the game in the second when Carlos Perez doubled to score Max Dutto. Perez scored on a single from Nolan Brown who was making his first start of the season.

That is where the Great Falls scoring ended. Blandino, along with Ryan Nutof and Connor Ryan, would not allow a run over the next seven innings.

The Mustangs took a 3-2 lead in the third with Andy Sugilio's two-run homerun off Adam Panayotovich (0-1). The lead was immediately extended to 4-2 when Alejo Lopez scored on a wild pitch two batters later.

The scoring ended after the third inning for both sides as pitching would prevail over the latter six innings in the game.

Ryan Nutof pitched two scoreless innings of relief. The only runner he allowed was a two-out walk in the seventh. He would be stranded aboard.

Connor Ryan made his professional debut and earned the save. He struck out the final two batters of the game to punctuate the ninth win of the season for the Mustangs.

Billings can earn their first series sweep of the season with a win Monday night in the finale of a three-game series. First pitch between the Mustangs and Voyagers on Monday is set for 7:05 p.m. at Dehler Park.