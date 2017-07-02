Mustangs Solid Pitching Leads to Game Two Win over Great Falls

Matt Blandino (2-0) was outstanding in the start, giving up just two runs on five hits while striking out four.
Highlights and scores from Pioneer League Baseball games held on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
The Billings Mustangs (8-5) collected their second walk-off win of the season Saturday night, 6-5 over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-7) in front of 3,541 at Dehler Park in Billings.
Voyagers Skid Reaches Four Games
Friday night was lacrosse night at Centene Stadium - and the Voyagers partnered with the Great Falls Fury for the event.
Nelson Cruz has been selected by the players to play for the American League in the 88th Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.
The last time the Mariners visited Angel Stadium on a sunny Sunday, Edwin Diaz and the Seattle bullpen turned a six-run lead in the ninth inning into an agonizing defeat.
Matt Blandino (2-0) was outstanding in the start, giving up just two runs on five hits while striking out four.
The Billings Mustangs (8-5) collected their second walk-off win of the season Saturday night, 6-5 over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-7) in front of 3,541 at Dehler Park in Billings.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Robinson Cano hit two home runs, Ariel Miranda allowed only two hits in seven innings and the Seattle Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory Friday over the Los Angeles Angels. Cano's 15th and 16th home runs of the season gave him five RBIs.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Danny Edgeworth homered and had three hits as the Boise Hawks topped the Spokane Indians 8-2 on Friday. Boise started the scoring in the first inning when Daniel Jipping hit a two-run home run. Spokane answered in the next half-inning when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.
Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.
Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.
