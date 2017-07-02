Iraqi troops declare victory in Mosul

Iraqi troops celebrated an expected victory over ISIS in Mosul Sunday, just blocks away from where fighting still rages.

Troops waved Iraqi flags and danced to music in the streets of the city. Battles are still underway in the last few districts where ISIS militants are dug in.

The Iraqi government says authorities are planning a week of nationwide celebrations.

nd prime minister Haider Al-Abadi is expected to visit Mosul to formally declare victory.

Mosul's fall would mark the effective end of the Iraqi half of the Islamic caliphate that ISIS declared three years ago in parts of Iraq and Syria.