Trump calls on Japan and China leaders

Trump calls on Japan and China leaders

By CNN

President Donald Trump will call the leaders of Japan and China Sunday.
The White House said Trump will speak with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe first, then Chinese president Xi Jinping.
No information was provided as to what subjects the calls would cover.
But it comes as frustration builds over north Korea's nuclear program.
On Friday, trump declared that US patience with the North Korean regime "is over."

