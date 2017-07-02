2 arrested in Billings after early morning car chase

Two people are arrested after sending Montana Highway Patrol on an early morning pursuit.

Trooper Ben Kecskes said he attempted to stop a green Subaru Sedan at 5:18 this morning for a broken tail light.

The car failed to yield, sending troopers on a chase starting near Wicks Lane and St. Andrews Drive with speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Kecskes said the occupants, a male driver and two female passengers, were not the owners of the car.

During the chase, Kecskes said one of the female passengers was throwing objects at Trooper cars during the pursuit.

He said drugs and alcohol are suspected factors.

The chase ended on the railroad tracks near North 16th Street between 4th and 6th when the car struck a curb and spun out.

Kecskes said the driver attempted to run away, but was apprehended.

The driver was arrested on a warrant and is being investigated for possible DUI as well as other charges.

The female passenger who was throwing things at the Troopers was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The third female passenger was released.

The car was impounded and Kecskes said they have tried to find the registered owner of the car, but have not yet been successful.

The incident is still under investigation.