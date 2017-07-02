Miles Gordon Powers Mustangs to 6-5 Walkoff Win over Great Falls

The Billings Mustangs (8-5) collected their second walk-off win of the season Saturday night, 6-5 over the Great Falls Voyagers (6-7) in front of 3,541 at Dehler Park in Billings. The loss would be the fifth consecutive for the Voyagers after starting the year 6-2.

Billings took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the first off Brandon Agar. Montrell Marshall hit an RBI double to score Miles Gordon with two outs. Marshall went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. The second through fourth hitters in the Billings order combined for nine total hits.

Great Falls would even the score in the third. Max Dutto led off the inning with a single and scored on Jacob Cooper's hit two batters later.

Tyler Mondile went five innings in the start for the Mustangs, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out three.

The Voyagers claimed the lead in the fifth when Anthony Villa hit a two-run homerun off Mondile, his fourth of the season. They would hold that lead until the bottom of the eighth.

Miles Gordon homered in the bottom of the same inning to draw the Mustangs within one at 3-2.

Miguel Aguilar threw three solid innings of relief behind Mondile, giving up just two hits and allowing a run while striking out four.

Trailing 4-2 heading to the bottom of the eighth, Billings stole the lead back. Three consecutive one-out hits, including an RBI double from Marshall to score Gordon, put the tying run aboard. Leandro Santana grounded out to short to score Stuart Fairchild and even the game at 4-4. Andy Sugilio then tripled to right off Parker Rigler to score Marshall and give the Mustangs the 5-4 advantage. Rigler has now blown two saves in as many opportunities.

The Voyagers were able to force a bottom of the ninth with a single run in their half of the frame. Carlos Perez led off with a single and Tyler Frost lined a hit into center later to tie the game. Tyler Buffett (2-0), despite blowing the save, would pick up his second win of the year after ending the rally there.

A strikeout to begin the bottom of the ninth put Billings down to their final two outs before extras would be forced. Carlos Rivero then collected an infield single to the left side of the diamond and Zeke White was walked aboard behind him. With men at first and second and one out, that brought Miles Gordon back to the plate. The native of Ontario, Canada, already collected three hits and three runs on Canada Day, but he was not finished yet. Battling in a 1-2 count with Tyler Johnson (0-1), Gordon eventually grounded a single into shallow right field. Rivero was sent around from second and snuck around the tag at home to give the Mustangs the 6-5 win. Gordon finished 4-for-5, his first four-hit performance of his pro career, with three runs and two RBI.

The Mustangs will host the Voyagers for the second game of their three-game series Sunday at Dehler Park in Billings. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.