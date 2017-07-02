We asked what your plans are for the holiday weekend

Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm.
No one is injured after a trailer home caught fire this evening.
Billings made history today with the official launch of the USS Billings.
President Trump says he is taking steps to make America the world leader in space again.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.
Democratic Senator Jon Tester held a press conference Friday in Billings to discuss the potential impact of the most recent Senate healthcare bill on the Billings community.
According to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of teenage moms is declining.
The Montana Supreme Court has delayed a voter-approved victim's rights law from going into effect.
Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last 30 hours this year. Amazon announced today it's annual "Prime Day" will be July 11th but the deals will begin the night prior at 9 pm eastern time.
