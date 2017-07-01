No one injured after mobile home catches fire - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

No one injured after mobile home catches fire

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

No one is injured after a trailer home caught fire this evening.

Fire Chief Paul Dextras said crews initially heard reports that the home was on fire with people trapped inside.

He said when emergency crews arrived on scene they found the single wide mobile home engulfed in flames, but all tenants had gotten out.

Dextras said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but he says he believes it was an accident.

