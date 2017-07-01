USS Billings makes its debut in Marinette

Billings made history today with the official launch of the USS Billings.

The Billings ship is the eighth Freedom Variant Littoral Combat Ship and the 15th in the class.

Ship sponsor Sharla Tester christened the ship with the traditional breaking of a champagne bottle across the ships bow.

The ship was named in honor of the patriotic and hard working citizens of Billings and is the first US Navy ship with the "Billings" name.

It took approximately six hours to move the 389 foot long ship to the launch way, but only about 7 seconds for the ship to splash into the water.