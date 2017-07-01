Trump signs executive order re-establishing National Space Council

President Trump says he is taking steps to make America the world leader in space again. He signed an executive order in the White House Friday that restored the National Space Council.

It used to be in charge of developing the nation's long-term space strategy, until it went by the wayside in 1993.

Trump said at the ceremony, it's America's destiny to lead the world in its quest for knowledge.

A number of lawmakers and former astronauts attended the signing, including Apollo-11 crew member Buzz Aldrin.

The space council will include Vice President Mike Pence, plus cabinet secretaries, military leaders, and the NASA administrator.