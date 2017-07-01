Rodeo in Red Lodge prepares for a fun Fourth of July weekend

The Red Lodge rodeo kicks off Sunday starting with a parade at noon.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.
Nike's working on a test program to sell some of its athletic gear on Amazon.
The Montana Supreme Court has delayed a voter-approved victim's rights law from going into effect.
Democratic Senator Jon Tester held a press conference Friday in Billings to discuss the potential impact of the most recent Senate healthcare bill on the Billings community.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
According to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of teenage moms is declining.
The Montana Supreme Court has delayed a voter-approved victim's rights law from going into effect.
Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last 30 hours this year. Amazon announced today it's annual "Prime Day" will be July 11th but the deals will begin the night prior at 9 pm eastern time.
TROY, Mont. (AP) - A black bear shot and killed after tearing down a tent is likely the same bear a woman found standing on her kitchen table a week earlier.
