Rodeo in Red Lodge prepares for a fun Fourth of July weekend

The Red Lodge rodeo kicks off Sunday starting with a parade at noon. Rodeo announcer Doug Mathis said about 16 to 18 thousand people come to Red Lodge Rodeo each year. He also said they're a day away and there's still a lot of work to be done.

Mathis said for 88 years Red Lodge has put on rodeos at their best. He said this year Red Lodge has been chosen as one of the qualifying rounds to get to the final rounds in Salt Lake City, Utah and there will be 8 world champions competing this Fourth of July weekend.

"What's going on right now, as you can see behind me, is we're prepping for our first performance of the 88th home and champions rodeo here in Red Lodge, Montana," Mathis said. "When you're talking about Red Lodge, Montana and the Fourth of July, this is one of the driving forces of PRCA Rodeo at this time of year."

The non profit christian organization called Legacy of Faith Ministries has been volunteering at the rodeo for four years. Executive director Lee Merck said they do all they can to help prepare.



"We enjoy being able to help and we also enjoy being a part of the community and so by being accepted with the Rodeo Association, and the ranches, and the farmers here in the area, it makes our organization feel like we belong," Merck said.



Mathis said tickets are $15 dollars per person and parking isn't too hard to find here. He said the rodeo will start Sunday at 6:00 P.M. and you can find tickets at Shipton's Big R in Billings.