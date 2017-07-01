Your Health: Teen pregnancy rates falling across United States - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Your Health: Teen pregnancy rates falling across United States

Posted: Updated:
By CNN
U.S. -

According to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics, the number of teenage moms is declining. 

Researchers found that the rate of teenage births was at a record low in 2016, with 20.3 births for every thousand women between the ages of 15 and 19. The rate fell by nine percent over the previous year and continues a long term trend. Since 2007, teen birth rates have fallen 51 percent. The decline is even more drastic from the last time birth rates peaked, falling 67 percent since 1991. 

The report shows that there were just over 200,000 babies born to teenage mothers last year. Experts say the decline can be chalked up to birth control. They say teenagers today report better access to and use of contraception.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Extreme drought threatens livelihood of northeast Montana farmers, effects could be felt across state

    Extreme drought threatens livelihood of northeast Montana farmers, effects could be felt across state

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-06-30 13:07:11 GMT

    For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.

    For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.

  • Your Money: Amazon Prime Day to last 30 hours

    Friday, June 30 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-06-30 05:02:48 GMT

    Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last 30 hours this year. Amazon announced today it's annual "Prime Day" will be July 11th but the deals will begin the night prior at 9 pm eastern time. 

    Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last 30 hours this year. Amazon announced today it's annual "Prime Day" will be July 11th but the deals will begin the night prior at 9 pm eastern time. 

  • Montana Supreme Court delays voter-approved victim right law

    Montana Supreme Court delays voter-approved victim right law

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:03:26 GMT

    The Montana Supreme Court has delayed a voter-approved victim's rights law from going into effect. 

    The Montana Supreme Court has delayed a voter-approved victim's rights law from going into effect. 

  • Trump nominates Billings attorney to be Montana's top cop

    Trump nominates Billings attorney to be Montana's top cop

    Thursday, June 29 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-06-30 02:50:19 GMT

    President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana. 

    President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana. 

  • Montana sex offender acknowledges raping 15-year-old girl

    Montana sex offender acknowledges raping 15-year-old girl

    A transgender registered sex offender in Montana has pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old girl.
    A transgender registered sex offender in Montana has pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old girl.

  • What are you favorite tips and tricks for camping? We have a couple ideas!

    What are you favorite tips and tricks for camping? We have a couple ideas!

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:38 AM EDT2017-06-30 10:38:19 GMT

    We're going camping! We have a couple of ideas from DigitalTrends.com on what you can do and use to make camping more efficient! Food always tastes so much better when it's cooked outside, but cooking delicious scrambled eggs on the open fire can be difficult right from the get-go.

    We're going camping! We have a couple of ideas from DigitalTrends.com on what you can do and use to make camping more efficient! Food always tastes so much better when it's cooked outside, but cooking delicious scrambled eggs on the open fire can be difficult right from the get-go.

  • What can and can't you fire off on the Fourth of July

    What can and can't you fire off on the Fourth of July

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-06-30 12:38:31 GMT
    With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, we wanted to know what you can and cannot do. Fireworks bring a lot of danger and along with danger comes rules and regulations. Sgt. Travis Munter of the Bozeman Police said that it’s important to remember that within city limits, a firework cannot shoot more than 10 feet wide and fifteen feet high. When you go to your local firework stand you need to remember, within city limits a firework cannot shoot hire then 15 feet. Fireworks...
    With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, we wanted to know what you can and cannot do. Fireworks bring a lot of danger and along with danger comes rules and regulations. Sgt. Travis Munter of the Bozeman Police said that it’s important to remember that within city limits, a firework cannot shoot more than 10 feet wide and fifteen feet high. When you go to your local firework stand you need to remember, within city limits a firework cannot shoot hire then 15 feet. Fireworks...

  • Keeping your pets calm during 4th fireworks

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:26:34 GMT

    While the thrill of fireworks blazing in the skies above are a treat for us on the 4th, our fur babies may not be as happy to see this particular holiday come around. 

    While the thrill of fireworks blazing in the skies above are a treat for us on the 4th, our fur babies may not be as happy to see this particular holiday come around. 