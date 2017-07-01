Your Money: Nike comes to Amazon - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Your Money: Nike comes to Amazon

By NBC News

Nike's working on a test program to sell some of its athletic gear on Amazon.

Nike says only a small selection of shoes, clothing and accessories will be available on Amazon in the early stages of the program, but if the test proves to be successful, Nike may widen the selection.

Shoppers can already find Nike products on Amazon, but they're sold by third-party sellers.

Nike is hoping its direct partnership with Amazon can help it better control its brand's presentation on the website.

