Your Money: Nike comes to Amazon

For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.

Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last 30 hours this year. Amazon announced today it's annual "Prime Day" will be July 11th but the deals will begin the night prior at 9 pm eastern time.

We're going camping! We have a couple of ideas from DigitalTrends.com on what you can do and use to make camping more efficient! Food always tastes so much better when it's cooked outside, but cooking delicious scrambled eggs on the open fire can be difficult right from the get-go.

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, we wanted to know what you can and cannot do. Fireworks bring a lot of danger and along with danger comes rules and regulations. Sgt. Travis Munter of the Bozeman Police said that it’s important to remember that within city limits, a firework cannot shoot more than 10 feet wide and fifteen feet high. When you go to your local firework stand you need to remember, within city limits a firework cannot shoot hire then 15 feet. Fireworks...