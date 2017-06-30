Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital

By Associated Press
NEW YORK, N.Y. -

NEW YORK (AP) - Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Police had no immediate information on whether anyone was killed.

Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.

