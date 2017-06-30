Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital

Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last 30 hours this year. Amazon announced today it's annual "Prime Day" will be July 11th but the deals will begin the night prior at 9 pm eastern time.
A molecular test could help identify breast cancer patients with the lowest risk of dying from the disease.
President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.
The Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.
Senate Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their health care bill until after the July 4th recess.
Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20. Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
The Montana Supreme Court has delayed a voter-approved victim's rights law from going into effect.
We're going camping! We have a couple of ideas from DigitalTrends.com on what you can do and use to make camping more efficient! Food always tastes so much better when it's cooked outside, but cooking delicious scrambled eggs on the open fire can be difficult right from the get-go.
While the thrill of fireworks blazing in the skies above are a treat for us on the 4th, our fur babies may not be as happy to see this particular holiday come around.
