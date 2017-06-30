MT Supreme Court issues order on Marsy's Law; will not go into effect July 1

The Montana Supreme Court has delayed a voter-approved victim's rights law from going into effect.



The state's high court said there was good cause to stay the law, dubbed Marsy's Law, from being implemented as scheduled on Saturday.



The law would give crime victims and their families the right to participate in judicial proceedings and be notified of key developments in a case. It would also expand their privacy rights.



The Montana Association of Counties, the ACLU and other groups sued to block the law from going into effect, arguing that the initiative was wrongly presented to voters as a single measure in light of the many changes it would make to the state constitution.



Last fall, Montana became one of a handful of states to adopt Marsy's law.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)