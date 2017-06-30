Groups challenge U.S. plan to lift grizzly bear protections

The Montana Supreme Court has delayed a voter-approved victim's rights law from going into effect.
At least three different legal challenges launched Friday against the U.S. government's decision to lift protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park area that have been in place for more than 40 years.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last 30 hours this year. Amazon announced today it's annual "Prime Day" will be July 11th but the deals will begin the night prior at 9 pm eastern time.
A molecular test could help identify breast cancer patients with the lowest risk of dying from the disease.
President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana.
We're going camping! We have a couple of ideas from DigitalTrends.com on what you can do and use to make camping more efficient! Food always tastes so much better when it's cooked outside, but cooking delicious scrambled eggs on the open fire can be difficult right from the get-go.
While the thrill of fireworks blazing in the skies above are a treat for us on the 4th, our fur babies may not be as happy to see this particular holiday come around.
A veteran hit by a falling tree limb at Movies in the Park is out of ICU and is recovering.
