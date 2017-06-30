What are you favorite tips and tricks for camping? We have a couple ideas!

We're going camping! We have a couple of ideas from DigitalTrends.com on what you can do and use to make camping more efficient!

Food always tastes so much better when it's cooked outside, but cooking delicious scrambled eggs on the open fire can be difficult right from the get-go. Bringing delicate raw eggs is your problem. Digital Trends recommends funneling raw eggs into a plastic water bottle for scrambled eggs on the fly!

Spice up your life without bringing your whole spice rack by funneling spices into empty Tic Tac containers. They're compact, easy to shake and provide just the right amount of spice into your camping life.

For more ideas like these, visit DigitalTrends.com.