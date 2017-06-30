Your Money: Amazon Prime Day to last 30 hours

Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last 30 hours this year.

Amazon announced today it's annual "Prime Day" will be July 11th but the deals will begin the night prior at 9 pm eastern time.

The promotion will be available in 13 countries and end at 3 am eastern July 12th.

This will be the third time Amazon is hosting its self-created sales holiday which began in 2015 to mark the company's 20th anniversary.

The event proved to be a success by boosting sales and pulling in new prime members since the deals are open only to prime members.