Your Health: New breast cancer test

Amazon's upcoming "Prime Day" will last 30 hours this year. Amazon announced today it's annual "Prime Day" will be July 11th but the deals will begin the night prior at 9 pm eastern time.
A molecular test could help identify breast cancer patients with the lowest risk of dying from the disease.
For some of us, rain is an inconvenience, but for farmers like Kim Murray, precipitation is essential for maintaining his way of life.
President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana.
While the thrill of fireworks blazing in the skies above are a treat for us on the 4th, our fur babies may not be as happy to see this particular holiday come around.
President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.
The Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.
Senate Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their health care bill until after the July 4th recess.
Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20. Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
Officials in Britain said Parliament was hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access politicians' email accounts.
Residents from near and afar are getting inked today for a great cause.
A veteran hit by a falling tree limb at Movies in the Park is out of ICU and is recovering.
With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country -- so is the use of Narcan.
A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
Kindred Healthcare announced it is partnering with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to build a new rehabilitation hospital in Billings.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Becky Somes loves dogs. When she sees a stray dog, she always tries to find their home. She's been successful every time. On Mother's Day, Becky had quite the surprise from her son and granddaughter. "They were due here at 3 o'clock on Mother's Day, and they showed up at 3 o'clock with a dog."
