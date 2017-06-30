Your Health: New breast cancer test - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Your Health: New breast cancer test

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

A molecular test could help identify breast cancer patients with the lowest risk of dying from the disease.

Mamma print, which was approved in 2007, tests for a 70-gene signature that pinpoints an ultra low risk tumor.

That means the cancer has almost no risk of spreading or recurring, even 20 years after a tumor is removed.

Researchers say these patients could possibly avoid aggressive treatments like radiation after a lumpectomy.

  • Most Popular