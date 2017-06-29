Trump nominates Billings attorney to be Montana's top cop - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Trump nominates Billings attorney to be Montana's top cop

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - President Donald Trump has nominated Billings attorney Kurt Alme to be his chief law enforcement officer in Montana.
    
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Alme would assume the role of U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana. Montana's previous U.S. attorney, Michael Cotter, was fired by Trump in March along with 45 other U.S. attorneys appointed by the Obama administration.
    
Montana Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, recommended Alme for the job.
    
Alme previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney for Montana. He currently is the president and general counsel of the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation, which provides mental health services and anti-drug support for children.
    
He was one of 10 nominees announced on Thursday by the Trump administration.

