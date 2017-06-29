Domino's, Warrior Wishes Montana help veteran impaled by tree branch

A veteran hit by a falling tree limb at Movies in the Park is out of ICU and is recovering.

Dave Myers says he's doing better and is excited to get back to work.

Myers' family says his stay in the ICU has been hard on them emotionally and financially.

Warrior Wishes Montana decided to help the family by teaming up with Domino's Pizza in a "dough raising night."

All five Domino's in Billings are participating in raising money for the family to help with medical bills.

"When we heard about the situation here, we found out he was a vet. It was just instinct. David needed our help, his family needed our help," Michael Ruiz, president of Warrior Wishes Montana said. "That's what we've always done since we were in the military so we leaped into action and wanted to help."

If you want to help, tell Domino's while you're ordering and 20% of your order will go to the cause.