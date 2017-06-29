Your Money: Ford recalls 400,000 transit vans and busses

Ford is recalling more than 400-thousand transit vans and buses.
With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country -- so is the use of Narcan.
40,000 Montanans listen Wednesday night during a telephone town hall meeting with Senator Steve Daines.
Residents from near and afar are getting inked today for a great cause.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
Kindred Healthcare announced it is partnering with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to build a new rehabilitation hospital in Billings.
A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.
While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...
Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.
Summers in Montana can get hot.
