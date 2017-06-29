Your Money: Ford recalls 400,000 transit vans and buses

Ford is recalling more than 400,000 transit vans and buses.
A veteran hit by a falling tree limb at Movies in the Park is out of ICU and is recovering.
With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country -- so is the use of Narcan.
40,000 Montanans listen Wednesday night during a telephone town hall meeting with Senator Steve Daines.
Residents from near and afar are getting inked today for a great cause.
A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.
A veteran hit by a falling tree limb at Movies in the Park is out of ICU and is recovering.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
Kindred Healthcare announced it is partnering with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to build a new rehabilitation hospital in Billings.
Several hikers have gone missing in Montana in the last two months. That got us thinking, what are things you can pack with you on a hike to help keep your from getting lost? Boy scout troop leader, Mark Sevier says one way to attract attention if you go missing on a hike that you may be unaware of is to use a signal mirror. Sevier says to survive while lost on a hike in addition to food, water and first aid kit make sure to have bear spray, a tent, matches and a headlight wi...
