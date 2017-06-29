Your Money: Ford recalls 400,000 transit vans and buses - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Your Money: Ford recalls 400,000 transit vans and buses

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

Ford is recalling more than 400,000 transit vans and buses.

The automaker says the recall covers North American vans, buses and chassis cabs with medium, long and extended wheelbases from 2015 to 2017.

Cracked drive shaft couplings can cause the vehicles to lose power, or even unintended movement while in park.

Ford says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the problem.

  • Most Popular