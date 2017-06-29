Your Health: Narcan use on the rise

With opiate use a growing epidemic across the country -- so is the use of Narcan.

That's a drug that can save someone from an opiate overdose.

Narcan has been administered 28 times this year in Great Falls alone. This is roughly a 15 percent increase from last years numbers.

The trend is unfortunately on the rise, growing 15 percent each year.

Both Great Falls emergency services and the Great Falls Police Department say Great Falls isn't seeing heroin use, but a prescription drug problem.