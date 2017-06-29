Daines holds telephone town hall meeting

40,000 Montanans listen Wednesday night during a telephone town hall meeting with Senator Steve Daines.

The main topic tonight centered on healthcare. Questions from a wide range of Montanans covered several healthcare issues including the future of planned parenthood, treatment for those addicted to meth and health insurance coverage for all.

Senator Daines also pinpointed the importance of tackling the issue of Medicaid expansion in Montana, which ends on June 30, 2019.

He said enrollment is exceeding targets and the federal cost-share under the current law can't continue.