Tattoos honor fallen Deputy Mason Moore

Residents from near and afar are getting inked today for a great cause.

Magic City Markers is drawing a Montana outline with a blue line stretching from side-to-side to show support for our state's law enforcement.

The fundraiser is to help raise money for recently fallen deputy Mason Moore's family. David Johnson, owner of Magic City Markers, said it's important for our law enforcement to know they are appreciated.

The tattoo parlor opened at noon Wednesday and in the first two hours tattooed 40 people.

Johnson said it's amazing to see how much the community cares.