Bison rams, injures married couple at Yellowstone

A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.
The Fort Peck tribes have filed a complaint against the Wolf Point school district alleging pervasive discrimination against Native American students in violation of federal law.
Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road is officially open for the season.
While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Kindred Healthcare announced it is partnering with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to build a new rehabilitation hospital in Billings.
Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.
Summers in Montana can get hot.
Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.
A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.
A two-hour closure of U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 through Wind River Canyon is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, to help rockfall mitigation crews have adequate time to safely drop a large rock and other debris on and near the highway.
The last defendant is sentenced in the case of a decapitated body found in northwest Wyoming. Pedro Garcia, Junior was accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sister’s boyfriend in December, 2013. The victim, Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres was found in a remote area near Clark in January, 2014. Investigators say his head and arm and been cut off after he was shot to death.
On Wednesday morning, three males entered multiple banks in Cody, Wyoming requesting to exchange around $3,000 in $10 and $20 bills for larger denominations.
U.S. government officials say grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park region are no longer threatened, and that they will lift protections that have been in place for more than 40 years.
We love spending our hard-earned cash. But it’s often on things we don’t necessarily need. Hidden expenses are destroying our bank accounts. But is there anything we can do about it? Or will we just fall victim to financial failure? If you’re not sure, we’re here to help. Here is a list of some of the biggest budget busters and money wasters. Groceries: The average cost to feed a four-person family is between $553-$1,075 a month. If you buy generic brands at...
A Cody dentist is holding a "Free Dental Day" on Friday, July 14th, to celebrate his 30th year in practice.
There’s a new sheriff in town, and new outlaws who stage mock gunfights in downtown Cody. They’re taking the place of the “Cody Gunfighters”. That group was involved in a shooting accident that injured three audience members last July. The “Cody Gunfighters” recently announced their shows wouldn’t come back this summer, because they couldn’t afford the liability insurance required by the city. So a new group of cowboy actors, called the...
One man died, and another is in critical condition following two water related accidents in Yellowstone. Very cold and very hot waters in the world’s first national park are dangerous. Yellowstone Lake is the largest freshwater lake above 7,000 feet in North America. It is fed by snowmelt from the mountains surrounding it. The National Park Service says a kayak guide, 23 year old Timothy Conant from Salt Lake City, died while trying to save a client whose kayak capsized.
