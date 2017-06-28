Bison rams, injures married couple at Yellowstone - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Bison rams, injures married couple at Yellowstone

By Associated Press

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A husband and wife were injured when a bison rammed them as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.
    
Park officials say 74-year-old Theodore Schrader and 72-year-old Patsy Holmes, of Heber City, Utah, were on a boardwalk at Mud Volcano when the bison approached them Wednesday. The animal "butted" Patsy Holmes, who was pushed into her husband.
    
Schrader suffered minor injuries, and Holmes was flown to a hospital and is in stable condition.
    
Park officials are reminding visitors to give space to wildlife near trails, boardwalks and other developed areas. In 2015, five people taking selfie photographs in the park provoked bison into attacking them.
    
Yellowstone is now asking visitors to adopt its "Safe Selfie" policy. The two injured Wednesday were not cited.

