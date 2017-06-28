Fort Peck tribes allege discrimination by school district

Wednesday parents, their children and Governor Steve Bullock expressed their concerns for healthcare at the federal level and how changes could negatively effect children. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the American Health Care Act released by the Senate last week is estimated to result in a loss of healthcare for 22 million Americans. In Montana, over 120,000 children are covered by the state's Medicaid program. "No parent should have to wonder if the...

Wednesday parents, their children and Governor Steve Bullock expressed their concerns for healthcare at the federal level and how changes could negatively effect children. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the American Health Care Act released by the Senate last week is estimated to result in a loss of healthcare for 22 million Americans. In Montana, over 120,000 children are covered by the state's Medicaid program. "No parent should have to wonder if the...