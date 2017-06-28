Fort Peck tribes allege discrimination by school district - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Fort Peck tribes allege discrimination by school district

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Fort Peck tribes have filed a complaint against the Wolf Point school district alleging pervasive discrimination against Native American students in violation of federal law.
    
The complaint alleges tribal students do not have equal access to education and extra-curricular activities and are often treated so badly by fellow students, teachers and administrators that they quit athletic teams, drop out or transfer to other schools and some contemplate, attempt or complete suicide.
    
The Assiniboine and Sioux tribes of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation are asking the federal Education and Justice departments to investigate allegations that Native Americans are disciplined more than white students and are not encouraged to take advanced classes.
    
Attorneys for the school say the district strives to meet its obligations under the law and will cooperate with any federal investigation.

