Billings hospitals announce partnership with Kindred Healthcare to build rehab hospital

Kindred Healthcare, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare have announced a partnership to build a new rehabilitation hospital in Billings.



The 34-bed inpatient hospital will be called The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana and will treat patients who are recovering from conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury.

"We are pleased to work with the two premier healthcare providers in Billings to offer this high-quality post-acute care resource for the benefit of the community," Jason Zachariah, President of Kindred Rehabilitation Services, said.

Kindred will manage the day-to-day operations of the hospital, which is expected to employ 100 people. The organizations say they expect the new hospital to open in 2019. They have not yet announced where the new hospital will be built.