Glacier National Park's 50-mile scenic road opens for season - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Glacier National Park's 50-mile scenic road opens for season

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Waterfall coming out of Piegan Mountain on the Going-to-the-Sun road. Photo: David Restivo, NPS Waterfall coming out of Piegan Mountain on the Going-to-the-Sun road. Photo: David Restivo, NPS

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road is officially open for the season.
    
Park officials opened the 50-mile (80-kilometer) road Wednesday morning.
    
The scenic road winds through the park from West Glacier to St. Mary, crossing the Continental Divide at Logan Pass.
    
Drivers are typically able to access the pass for about three months before high-elevation snows return in the fall. Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley says Oct. 8 will be the last day for vehicles to access the pass from the West Glacier entrance. Park officials note that significant snow remains along trails near the pass, so visitors should exercise caution when hiking.
    
The June 28 opening is slightly later than the average throughout the past decade, due in part to the heavy snows that blanketed the region this past winter.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

