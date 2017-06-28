Backpack items to have to help your survive and get found if lost on hike

"Several hikers have gone missing in Montana in the last two months. That got us thinking, what are things you can pack with you on a hike to help keep you from getting lost?

Boy scout troop leader, Mark Sevier says one way to attract attention if you go missing on a hike that you may be unaware of is to use a signal mirror. A signal mirror is used to point to the sky to help air search and rescue crews find a missing person.

Sevier says you should have bear spray, a tent, matches, and a headlamp with you. This along with food, water and a first aid kit give you your best chance of survival if you get lost on a hike.

He says tell your children if they get lot to stay where they are and not go further away from the trail or the camp.

"We advise a child to hug a tree, stay in one spot. Someone will come after you. Make it easy for them to find you," Sevier says.

Sevier says before you leave tell someone where you're going, when you're going and when you'll be back so they can call search and rescue if you are not responding to calls by a certain time."