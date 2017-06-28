Montana surprisingly doesn't rank high on list of most patriotic - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Montana surprisingly doesn't rank high on list of most patriotic states

By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces, some states are better than others at showing their national pride.

In order to determine where Americans bleed the most red, white and blue, Wallethub's data team compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. Data set ranges from share of enlisted military population to share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Virginia takes the top spot as the most patriotic state, followed by Alaska at number two, Wyoming at number three, South Carolina and Colorado rounding out the top five.

Surprisingly, Montana came in at the number 22 spot. The least patriotic states are New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Illinois and New Jersey at the very bottom.

Source: WalletHub

