Montana surprisingly doesn't rank high on list of most patriotic states

Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.
Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
The Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.
The Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.
Senate Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their health care bill until after the July 4th recess.
Senate Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their health care bill until after the July 4th recess.
Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20. Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.
Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20. Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
Officials in Britain said Parliament was hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access politicians' email accounts.
Officials in Britain said Parliament was hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access politicians' email accounts.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.
Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.
POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.
Yellowstone County issued a stage 1 fire restriction starting Friday.
Yellowstone County issued a stage 1 fire restriction starting Friday.
You can enjoy a summer concert series or two in Billings. One of those events will benefit local nonprofit organizations and it started Tuesday at Josephine Crossing.
You can enjoy a summer concert series or two in Billings. One of those events will benefit local nonprofit organizations and it started Tuesday at Josephine Crossing.
Uber is making it easier for its users to request a ride for a loved one.
Uber is making it easier for its users to request a ride for a loved one.