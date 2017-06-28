Your money: Uber's new feature and Millennial eating habits - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Your money: Uber's new feature and Millennial eating habits

By NBC News

Uber is making it easier for its users to request a ride for a loved one.

The new feature is primarily designed for Uber users who want a simple way to arrange rides for their parents, grandparents and others who are unable to drive themselves.

And a new study suggests millennial are falling victim to common financial vices, including eating out. According to a new study from bankrate.com, the average millennial dines at a restaurant or buys take-out five times per week.

