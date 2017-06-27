First Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series

You can enjoy a summer concert series or two in Billings. One of those events will benefit local nonprofit organizations and it started Tuesday at Josephine Crossing.



Bands and food trucks were setting up earlier Tuesday. Kelly Smith is the marketing director for McCall Homes and is in charge of putting the Summer Concert Series together. She said each year, they choose four local non profit organizations where proceeds from the concert series will go.Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, is the local non profit organization chosen for Tuesday's Summer Concert Series. Smith said they host the events to be a part of the community.



"It's just a great opportunity for some local organizations who might not otherwise get exposure," Smith said. "It's really a high energy event and it's great to put those local non profits that might not have the money for their own marketing and their own fun raising to get out there and have the opportunity to do that."



The Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series started Tuesday at five o'clock and will be held once a month until September. It's a family event and everyone is welcome to attend.