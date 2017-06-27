First Josephine Summer Concert Series - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

First Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

You can enjoy a summer concert series or two in Billings. One of those events will benefit local nonprofit organizations and it started Tuesday at Josephine Crossing.


Bands and food trucks were setting up earlier Tuesday. Kelly Smith is the marketing director for McCall Homes and is in charge of putting the Summer Concert Series together. She said each year, they choose four local non profit organizations where proceeds from the concert series will go.Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, is the local non profit organization chosen for Tuesday's Summer Concert Series. Smith said they host the events to be a part of the community.


 "It's just a great opportunity for some local organizations who might not otherwise get exposure," Smith said. "It's really a high energy event and it's great to put those local  non profits that might not have the money for their own marketing and their own fun raising to get out there and have the opportunity to do that."


The Josephine Crossing Summer Concert Series started Tuesday at five o'clock and will be held once a month until September. It's a family event and everyone is welcome to attend.

  • Deputy, four people injured after chase through Billings overnight

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-06-27 14:08:42 GMT

    Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.

  • Tribal member gives ritual burial for bald eagle

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:34:27 GMT

    The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated a deputy in Rosebud County rescued a bald eagle which had been injured.

  • Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in killing of Baby Doe

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-06-27 02:54:42 GMT
    Prosecutors say a verdict has been reached in the trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.
  • Explosives found in home of Roundup man arrested for shooting at trooper

    Monday, June 26 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:22:47 GMT

    A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper. 

  • Idaho dog missing for a month found 50 miles away

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:03:04 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.

  • After Monday lightning storm, crews battle three wildland fires

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 10:06 AM EDT2017-06-27 14:06:35 GMT

    Three wildland fires kept Frenchtown Rural Fire busy Monday night. FRFD crews along with the Forest Service worked late into the night on the fires, which started by lightning up in the NineMile area. 

  • This year's wreath laying at Yellowstone Kelly's burial site has a twist

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:48:19 GMT

    The Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site Committee honored the late Luther Sage Kelly, also known as Yellowstone Kelly, with the annual wreath laying ceremony on top of Swords Rimrock Park today.

  • Montana skier dies from injuries after falling

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-26 14:53:23 GMT

    KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.

