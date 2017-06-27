Sen. Daines, Tester announce more than $31-million in PILT funding

Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.

Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester announced today local governments will be reimbursed part of the tax revenue they could have collected on federal land, had it not had a federal designation.

“PILT payments are essential for Montana’s rural counties – to keep our public services operating,” Daines stated. “The PILT program provides critical support for the safety of Montana’s rural counties. Thank you Secretary Zinke for releasing this important funding.”

“PILT payments help Montana counties provide critical services and keep a balanced budget,” Tester said. “Local officials will use these resources to builds roads, supports important infrastructure projects, and bolsters local police and fire departments. I know how important PILT payments are to Montana, and I will keep fighting to secure these essential investments for rural communities.”

You can find a full list, broken down by counties, for where that money is going below.