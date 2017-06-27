Sen. Daines, Tester announce more than $31-million in PILT funding

Governor Steve Bullock announced June 27th, 2017 as Innovate Day.
Governor Steve Bullock announced June 27th, 2017 as Innovate Day.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed "the AK-47 bandit" by the FBI.
You can enjoy a summer concert series or two in Billings. One of those events will benefit local nonprofit organizations and it started Tuesday at Josephine Crossing.
You can enjoy a summer concert series or two in Billings. One of those events will benefit local nonprofit organizations and it started Tuesday at Josephine Crossing.
Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.
Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.
Yellowstone County issued a stage 1 fire restriction starting Friday.
Yellowstone County issued a stage 1 fire restriction starting Friday.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated a deputy in Rosebud County rescued a bald eagle which had been injured.
The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated a deputy in Rosebud County rescued a bald eagle which had been injured.
A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.
A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.
POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.
POST FALLS, Idaho - Families and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. “She thinks she’s a lap dog like most Mastiffs,” Kelly Pistone said. Hera, the Pistone family's Mastiff, is a floppy, fun-loving dog. This story starts Memorial Day weekend at the family's Priest Lake cabin. “We looked for a few days, looking for her, calling for her, kind of expecting her to come back,” Pistone said.
Three wildland fires kept Frenchtown Rural Fire busy Monday night. FRFD crews along with the Forest Service worked late into the night on the fires, which started by lightning up in the NineMile area.
Three wildland fires kept Frenchtown Rural Fire busy Monday night. FRFD crews along with the Forest Service worked late into the night on the fires, which started by lightning up in the NineMile area.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site Committee honored the late Luther Sage Kelly, also known as Yellowstone Kelly, with the annual wreath laying ceremony on top of Swords Rimrock Park today.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site Committee honored the late Luther Sage Kelly, also known as Yellowstone Kelly, with the annual wreath laying ceremony on top of Swords Rimrock Park today.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.