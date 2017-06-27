Sen. Daines, Tester announce more than $31-million in PILT fundi - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Sen. Daines, Tester announce more than $31-million in PILT funding

MONTANA -

Montana is set to receive nearly $32-million thanks to the federal government. It's called "Payment in Lieu of Taxes" or PILT.

Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester announced today local governments will be reimbursed part of the tax revenue they could have collected on federal land, had it not had a federal designation.

“PILT payments are essential for Montana’s rural counties – to keep our public services operating,” Daines stated.  “The PILT program provides critical support for the safety of Montana’s rural counties. Thank you Secretary Zinke for releasing this important funding.”

“PILT payments help Montana counties provide critical services and keep a balanced budget,” Tester said. “Local officials will use these resources to builds roads, supports important infrastructure projects, and bolsters local police and fire departments.  I know how important PILT payments are to Montana, and I will keep fighting to secure these essential investments for rural communities.”

You can find a full list, broken down by counties, for where that money is going below.

COUNTY PAYMENT TOTAL ACRES
ANACONDA DEER LODGE COUNTY $453,566 216,220
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY $757,068 2,051,997
BIG HORN COUNTY $15,286 41,433
BLAINE COUNTY $1,013,358 451,657
BROADWATER COUNTY $663,448 289,667
CARBON COUNTY $1,094,898 574,688
CARTER COUNTY $210,792 593,732
CASCADE COUNTY $478,564 215,375
CHOUTEAU COUNTY $374,826 156,188
CUSTER COUNTY $862,044 333,580
DANIELS COUNTY $0 200
DAWSON COUNTY $53,800 63,960
FALLON COUNTY $42,760 115,901
FERGUS COUNTY $1,215,142 484,357
FLATHEAD COUNTY $2,619,256 2,442,403
GALLATIN COUNTY $1,699,685 732,739
GARFIELD COUNTY $234,730 814,900
GLACIER COUNTY $1,037,183 401,760
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY $73,213 31,611
GRANITE COUNTY $259,031 702,091
HILL COUNTY $121,875 47,718
JEFFERSON COUNTY $1,216,670 552,622
JUDITH BASIN COUNTY $263,528 309,918
LAKE COUNTY $443,525 175,166
LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY $2,458,342 1,082,843
LIBERTY COUNTY $82,747 33,705
LINCOLN COUNTY $644,300 1,746,346
MADISON COUNTY $891,024 1,055,850
MCCONE COUNTY $286,247 274,071
MEAGHER COUNTY $179,537 486,628
MINERAL COUNTY $236,917 642,150
MISSOULA COUNTY $1,776,007 868,010
MUSSELSHELL COUNTY $179,873 87,517
PARK COUNTY $1,349,565 955,757
PETROLEUM COUNTY $84,853 335,040
PHILLIPS COUNTY $511,406 1,376,973
PONDERA COUNTY $233,444 108,699
POWDER RIVER COUNTY $219,074 593,790
POWELL COUNTY $636,300 743,031
PRAIRIE COUNTY $158,456 429,486
RAVALLI COUNTY $2,375,857 1,120,238
RICHLAND COUNTY $19,999 54,206
ROOSEVELT COUNTY $1,580 4,284
ROSEBUD COUNTY $120,198 325,793
SANDERS COUNTY $338,425 917,286
SHERIDAN COUNTY $657 1,781
SILVER BOW CENSUS CITY $556,118 234,665
STILLWATER COUNTY $448,508 198,822
SWEET GRASS COUNTY $541,699 294,237
TETON COUNTY $674,618 284,509
TOOLE COUNTY $88,550 45,779
TREASURE COUNTY $276 748
VALLEY COUNTY $1,137,518 1,122,357
WHEATLAND COUNTY $136,690 66,058
WIBAUX COUNTY $9,959 26,995
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY $203,279 78,195
TOTAL $31,786,271 27,395,732

