FDA takes steps to boost generic competition, limit prices

The Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.
Senate Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their health care bill until after the July 4th recess.
Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20. Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
Officials in Britain said Parliament was hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access politicians' email accounts.
Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart.
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.
The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated a deputy in Rosebud County rescued a bald eagle which had been injured.
A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site Committee honored the late Luther Sage Kelly, also known as Yellowstone Kelly, with the annual wreath laying ceremony on top of Swords Rimrock Park today.
Three wildland fires kept Frenchtown Rural Fire busy Monday night. FRFD crews along with the Forest Service worked late into the night on the fires, which started by lightning up in the NineMile area.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.
Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia.
