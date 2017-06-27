Sheriff: Shots fired following chase through Billings Monday night

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.

According to Billing Police Sgt. Pat Curry, around 11:50 p.m. Monday, a Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over a car on Hilltop Rd. for a Main St. in the Billings Heights for a traffic violation. The car did pull over, but then drove off, starting a chase according to police.

Sgt. Curry says the chase ended in south Billings on Hallowell Ln. and Arden Ave. when the car lost control. The '95 GMC Yukon rolled and crashed through a business window. It's unclear at this time when shots were fired and who fired those shots.

Sgt. Curry says the driver is a male in his 30s. There were three female passengers in the car and police say they are in their mid-20s. Sgt. Curry says they all have minor face and arm injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says a deputy was also taken to the hospital for injuries, but not from shots fired.

The Billings Department and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office are involved in a joint investigation. Sgt. Curry says alcohol and drugs are thought to be factors in the incident.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.