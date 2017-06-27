Police chase in the Heights ends with rollover after shots fired

A pursuit chase involving a Yellowstone County Sheriff deputy and a car Monday night involved shots fired and a crash into a business building.

According to Sgt. Curry, Billings Police:

At 11:49 on Monday night a Yellowstone County Sheriff deputy pulled over a black 95' Yukon for not yielding on Hilltop and Main St. in Billings, The Heights. The car pulled over and then drove off, starting a chase.

The chase ended at Hallowell Ln and Arden Ave when the car lost control, rolled over and crashed through the window of a business building. The landlord of the building has been contacted, the owner of the building is not in town.

The driver was a male in his thirties. There were three female passengers in their early to mid twenties. The driver and the three passengers had minor facial and arm injuries. Two were taken to Billings Clinic and two to St. Vincent Healthcare.

Alcohol and drugs were involved.

According to Sheriff Linder, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department:

Shots were fired. The deputy was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but not from shots fired.

Billings Police and the Yellowstone County Sheriff Department are investigating in a joint investigation.

We will let you know more details as soon as they become available.