Deputy, four people injured after chase through Billings overnight

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirms shots were fired following a car chase through Billings Monday night. The driver in the chase, three female passengers and a sheriff's deputy are being treated this morning for injuries after the chase ended in a crash.

According to Billing Police Sgt. Pat Curry, around 11:50 p.m. Monday, a Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over a car on Hilltop Rd. and Main St. in the Billings Heights for a traffic violation. Sheriff Mike Linder says the deputy suspected the driver was impaired. The '95 GMC Yukon did pull over, but then drove off, starting a chase according to police.

The route of the chase has not been released, but Sheriff Linder says at one point, the car lead authorities to a cul-de-sac where patrol cars had attempted to block the SUV. The vehicle slowed down, and Sheriff Linder says a deputy anticipated the driver would exit the SUV and begin to flee on foot.

Sheriff Linder says the suspect did not exit the vehicle, but drove up around parked patrol cars onto the grass and attempted to hit the deputy with the SUV. At this point, Sheriff Linder says the deputy fired shots at the suspect's car. At this time, they believe the deputy fired two rounds at the car. According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the deputy has an injury to his head and was sent to the hospital.

Sgt. Curry says the chase ended in south Billings on Hallowell Ln. and Arden Ave. when the car lost control. The SUV rolled and crashed through a business window.

Sgt. Curry says the driver is a male in his 30s. There were three female passengers in the car and police say they are in their mid-20s. Sgt. Curry says they all have minor face and arm injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The Billings Police Department and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office are involved in a joint investigation. Sgt. Curry says alcohol and drugs are thought to be factors in the incident.

Names of the suspect, passengers and the deputy are not yet being released.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.