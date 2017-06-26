Tribal member gives ritual burial for bald eagle

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated a deputy in Rosebud County rescued a bald eagle which had been injured.
For the first time, new American citizens were sworn in as they stood next to monuments in Wyoming’s Veteran’s Park. District Judge Steven Cranfill chose the park for his last naturalization ceremony before he retires.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site Committee honored the late Luther Sage Kelly, also known as Yellowstone Kelly, with the annual wreath laying ceremony on top of Swords Rimrock Park today.
A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man. Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son. Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.
A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office Facebook page indicated a deputy in Rosebud County rescued a bald eagle which had been injured.
According to a release, Gallatin County Search and Rescue were called to the Gallatin River yesterday around 6pm after reports of a boy floating down the river.
