This year's wreath laying at Yellowstone Kelly's burial site has a twist

The Billings Chamber of Commerce and the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site Committee honored the late Luther Sage Kelly, also known as Yellowstone Kelly, with the annual wreath laying ceremony on top of Swords Rimrock Park today.



The wreath laying is an annual tradition, but what's different about this year is there is construction taking place to build a monument at Yellowstone Kelly's burial site in his honor. Yellowstone Kelly was buried on the top of Swords Rimrock Park on June 26, 1929.



Bill Cole is the chairman of the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site Committee and said the area is sacred ground. He said the site will be open to the public in late August this year. He also said the Billings Chamber of Commerce has raised more than $500,000 to redevelop the site and still needs $20,000, primarily to pave the parking lot. Cole explained how long they've been waiting to rebuild the site in Yellowstone Kelly's honor.



"We've known since Kelly was buried that more had to be done here and so, in that sense, 88 years," Cole said. "A promise was made to Kelly unto his wife to build a large monument here and it never happened so we're a little slow, but we're finally fulfilling that promise that was made 88 years ago."



You can see the monument site right now! The live cam is on Yellowstone Kelly's website at www.yellowstonekelly.org.