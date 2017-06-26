JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20.
    
Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.
    
Since then, it has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 79 languages.  The books' magical world has inspired multiple films, spinoffs, memorabilia and amusement park attractions. The White Elephant Cafe, the Edinburgh spot where Rowling wrote the first book, has become an international tourist destination.
    
"20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others," Rowling tweeted. "It's been wonderful. Thank you."
    
Rowling's publisher, Bloomsbury, will release four new editions of the book, one for each house at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry, in honor of the anniversary.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared

    JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:07:18 GMT

    Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20. Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.

    Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20. Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.

  • Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban

    Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:00:29 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

  • Cyber attacks on British Parliament

    Cyber attacks on British Parliament

    Saturday, June 24 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-06-25 03:00:07 GMT

    Officials in Britain said Parliament was hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access politicians' email accounts. 

    Officials in Britain said Parliament was hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access politicians' email accounts. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana skier dies from injuries after falling

    Montana skier dies from injuries after falling

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-26 14:53:23 GMT

    KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.

    KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.

  • Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in killing of Baby Doe

    Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in killing of Baby Doe

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:17:04 GMT
    Prosecutors say a verdict has been reached in the trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.
    Prosecutors say a verdict has been reached in the trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.

  • California father buries wrong man after coroner's mistake

    California father buries wrong man after coroner's mistake

    Sunday, June 25 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:42:31 GMT

    SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.  Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son.  Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.

    SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.  Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son.  Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.

  • Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban

    Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:00:29 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

  • Explosives found in home of Roundup man arrested for shooting at trooper

    Explosives found in home of Roundup man arrested for shooting at trooper

    Monday, June 26 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:22:47 GMT

    A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper. 

    A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • 'Lynching painting' controversy sparks Missoula rally

    'Lynching painting' controversy sparks Missoula rally

    Monday, June 26 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-06-26 17:23:34 GMT

    Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia. 

    Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia. 

  • Ex-CEO's reputation precedes him, affects jury selection

    Ex-CEO's reputation precedes him, affects jury selection

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:13:56 GMT
    A former pharmaceutical CEO who became a pariah after raising the cost of a life-saving medication 5,000 percent can't keep quiet ahead of his fraud trial.
    A former pharmaceutical CEO who became a pariah after raising the cost of a life-saving medication 5,000 percent can't keep quiet ahead of his fraud trial.