Explosives found in home of Roundup man arrested for shooting at trooper

A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.
A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.
Photo exhibitions all over America are getting people excited about a new book called, "People of Yellowstone."
Photo exhibitions all over America are getting people excited about a new book called, "People of Yellowstone."
Crow Native Days finished off with a bang. Events that happened Sunday were roping and the Indian relay competitions.
Crow Native Days finished off with a bang. Events that happened Sunday were roping and the Indian relay competitions.
(AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.
(AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.
KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man. Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son. Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man. Eighty-two-year-old Frank J. Kerrigan of Wildomar says the Orange County coroner's office mistakenly identified a body found dead on May 6 as that of his son. Kerrigan says he was told fingerprints were used to ID 57-year-old Frank M. Kerrigan, who is mentally ill and homeless.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia.
Turned out to be a "peaceful" rally that meant a lot to Garcia.
A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.
A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.