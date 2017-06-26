Explosives found in home of Roundup man arrested for shooting at trooper

A Musselshell County resident was arrested Tuesday in South Central Nebraska after allegedly shooting at a Kansas State Trooper.

According to a press release from Musselshell County, 39-year-old Richard L. Gathercole was driving a stolen vehicle linked to that shooting.

According to Dawson County Nebraska Sheriff's Office, Gathercole was first identified as a resident of San Jocinto, California. Gathercole was booked into the Dawson County Nebraska Detention Facility on charges of possession of stolen property and possession of stolen firearm.

On Saturday, the Billings Police Department bomb squad searched Gathercole's home in Roundup where they found "numerous Improvised Explosives Devices" (IEDs).

On June 14, Musselshell County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol arrested Gathercole. He was released after making his initial appearance in Musselshell County Justice Court and posting bail.

Musselshell County says there is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation is being handled by the FBI. As new information is released, KULR-8 will bring those developments to you.