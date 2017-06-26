New book explores the lives of Montanans & Wyomingites

Photo exhibitions all over America are getting people excited about a new book called, "People of Yellowstone." The book explores the lives and passions of people who help protect Yellowstone National Park.

The book features dozens of people, including a park horse wrangler, a backcountry cook, and three Yellowstone Park Superintendents, including Dan Wenk.

It also features a scientist who helped create the natural history museum about Yellowstone, a Crow tribal elder, and even a winter innkeeper who saws through ten foot snowpacks on park building roofs. The black and white photos tell the stories of park rangers, bellhops, and bear and wolf biologists.

Photographer Steve Horan talked about the long journey of creating the book at the Center of the West in Cody Friday. He signed books. He said his exhibitions all over the country show people connect with Yellowstone.

Horan explained, "I've had photo exhibitions across the country, and people come up to me with their Yellowstone stories after they see the photo exhibition, and it's always with a smile on their face." Ruth Crocker is the author of the book. It is on sale in book stores in and near Yellowstone.