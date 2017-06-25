Crow Native Days: The final day

Crow Native Days finished off with a bang. Events that happened Sunday were roping and the Indian relay competitions. Cameron Three Irons has participated in Native Days for many years. He said there are about 10-15 Indian tribes that come together and compete. Tribes from Wyoming and Dakota came. There were even a few people that came all the way from Arizona to compete in roping. Ferlando John is from the Navajo tribe from Arizona and he said he heard about Native Days just recently when he and his family went camping. He said after he heard about it, he and his family decided to head over.

"We're all Natives and we just like to get together and continue our life," John said. "So, it's pretty nice the way people out here carry themselves and the way they continue their culture."

"It's very important to have visitors come over and to check out the Native Days," Three Irons said. "The rodeo, the horse racing, the Ultimate Warrior Challenge. Come at least one time to watch that. It's something to see."

Sunday was the last day so if you're interested in coming next year, Crow Native Days has their own Facebook page.