Montana skier dies from injuries after falling

KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line. Carbon County deputies, Red Lodge Montana Search and Rescue and a Life Flight helicopter from St. Vincent Medical Center in Billings were dispatched to the scene.

19-year-old Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, from Bozeman, Montana was climbing up a steep, rocky “shoot” with his sister, when he apparently fell some 2,000 feet, tumbling down the mountain. Tesseneer and his sister had both climbed up the “shoot”, however after approximately 1,000 feet, his sister decided not to go any further. Tesseneer then climbed an additional 1,000 feet alone before falling.

Members of the area ski patrol reached Tesseneer and immediately began CPR, however after approximately 40 minutes with no results; they discontinued their life-saving efforts. Tesseneer died of apparent severe head and chest trauma. He was not wearing a helmet. His body was evacuated by Red Lodge SAR and flown to Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody by Life Flight and turned over to the Park County Coroner.