Montana skier dies from injuries after falling - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Montana skier dies from injuries after falling

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect

KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line. Carbon County deputies, Red Lodge Montana Search and Rescue and a Life Flight helicopter from St. Vincent Medical Center in Billings were dispatched to the scene.

19-year-old Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, from Bozeman, Montana was climbing up a steep, rocky “shoot” with his sister, when he apparently fell some 2,000 feet, tumbling down the mountain. Tesseneer and his sister had both climbed up the “shoot”, however after approximately 1,000 feet, his sister decided not to go any further. Tesseneer then climbed an additional 1,000 feet alone before falling.

Members of the area ski patrol reached Tesseneer and immediately began CPR, however after approximately 40 minutes with no results; they discontinued their life-saving efforts. Tesseneer died of apparent severe head and chest trauma. He was not wearing a helmet. His body was evacuated by Red Lodge SAR and flown to Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody by Life Flight and turned over to the Park County Coroner.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Crow Native Days: The final day

    Crow Native Days: The final day

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:30:21 GMT

    Crow Native Days finished off with a bang. Events that happened Sunday were roping and the Indian relay competitions.

    Crow Native Days finished off with a bang. Events that happened Sunday were roping and the Indian relay competitions.

  • Montana skier dies from injuries after falling

    Montana skier dies from injuries after falling

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:21:29 GMT

    KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.

    KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.

  • Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US

    Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US

    Sunday, June 25 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-06-26 00:31:24 GMT

    (AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.

    (AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana skier dies from injuries after falling

    Montana skier dies from injuries after falling

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:21:29 GMT

    KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.

    KULR8.COM - On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line.

  • Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Fire chief expected to break tradition for 4th of July

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:02:23 GMT

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

    According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.

  • Crow Native Days hosts 2nd annual Ultimate Lady Warrior Challenge

    Crow Native Days hosts 2nd annual Ultimate Lady Warrior Challenge

    Saturday, June 24 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-06-24 23:42:24 GMT

    Today is the fourth day of Crow Native Days at the crow reservation, but it's also the second year for a special event.

    Today is the fourth day of Crow Native Days at the crow reservation, but it's also the second year for a special event.

  • Community comes together to support student after motorcycle crash

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-06-22 04:43:08 GMT

    A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon. 

    A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon. 

  • Trump says hostility has stymied bipartisanship

    Trump says hostility has stymied bipartisanship

    Sunday, June 25 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-06-25 19:29:46 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is bemoaning what he calls "the level of hostility" that he says has stymied bipartisanship in Washington.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is bemoaning what he calls "the level of hostility" that he says has stymied bipartisanship in Washington.

  • Youth Fishing Jamboree brings new anglers out in Billings

    Youth Fishing Jamboree brings new anglers out in Billings

    Saturday, June 24 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-06-25 03:12:28 GMT

    For any kiddos out there who have asked time and time again to "take me fishing"...Saturday was the day. 

    For any kiddos out there who have asked time and time again to "take me fishing"...Saturday was the day. 

  • Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Great Falls Police Officer Dies From Illness

    Saturday, June 24 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-06-24 04:21:24 GMT
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...
    The Great Falls Police Department lost one of their officers today, when Community Officer Steve Giffin died after a fight with an illness. The GFPD posted about the loss on Facebook. Officer Giffin had been with the department for four years, serving as an accident investigator. Before joining the department, Giffin served as a member of the security forces of the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a Senior Master Sergeant. There is a private military memorial servic...

  • Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness

    Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:04:37 GMT

    Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.

    Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.