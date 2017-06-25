Average US gas price drops 7 cents, as crude cost falls

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is taking steps toward turning part of its bison trap at the northern edge of the park into a certified brucellosis quarantine facility.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is bemoaning what he calls "the level of hostility" that he says has stymied bipartisanship in Washington.
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.32. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop reflects lower costs for crude oil.
DETROIT (AP) - Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and Tokyo on Monday.
For any kiddos out there who have asked time and time again to "take me fishing"...Saturday was the day.
According to the Billings Fire Fighters Facebook page, Chief Paul Dextras has decided not to put barricades off public lands on the Rims for the Fourth of July this year.
Today is the fourth day of Crow Native Days at the crow reservation, but it's also the second year for a special event.
A well known athlete and student at Red Lodge High School is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
Montana is full of hidden treasures and Saturday, Montana kids had the chance to discover some of them.
Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
A two-hour closure of U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 through Wind River Canyon is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, to help rockfall mitigation crews have adequate time to safely drop a large rock and other debris on and near the highway.
