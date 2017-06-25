Average US gas price drops 7 cents, as crude cost falls - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Average US gas price drops 7 cents, as crude cost falls

By KULR-8 News Staff
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.32.
    
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop reflects lower costs for crude oil.
    
She says the national average is 4 cents a gallon below the price a year ago.
    
Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.06 a gallon. The lowest was in Charleston, South Carolina, at $1.91 a gallon.
    
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.53, down 3 cents from two weeks ago.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

